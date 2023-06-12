The summer cocktails at Billy’s Grille & Bar will quench your thirst

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Billy’s Grille & Bar in Downtown Bryan is making a splash with their summer cocktails!

Emily Schulman-Bell with the Queen Theatre shared a couple of drink recipes to whip up at home.

“There are only three ingredients, so you really cannot mess this up at all,” says Schulman-Bell.

The Dark and Stormy:

  • Glass filled with ice
  • Pour half the glass with your favorite ginger beer
  • Add lime juice
  • Top it off with 2 oz. Spiced Rum

Spiked Cranberry Lemonade:

  • Glass filled with ice
  • Pour half the glass with lemonade
  • Add cranberry cocktail
  • Top it off with 2 oz. Vodka

The delicious drinks are so easy to make! However, if you want to relax and enjoy a beautifully crafted cocktail you can make your way to Billy’s!

“Yes, have a fabulous cocktail of ours for the summer and we have several to choose from,” says Schulman-Bell. “We have a nice wide variety, so whatever your alcohol choice is, we’ve got something for you! We have the Blushing Whiskey Sour, it’s just so delightful. And my personal favorite, the Black Berry Pineapple Rum.”

And finally, you have to try the Strawberry Basil Margarita, frozen or on the rocks. Schulman-Bell’s preference is on the rocks.

And don’t forget, Billy’s has an extensive food menu to enjoy!

Right now, you can get any of burger and a domestic beer of your choice for $9.99.

Stop by Billy’s at 100 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan and enjoy!

Billy’s Grille & Bar Hours:

Monday - Thursday 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Friday 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Sunday 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the parking lot of Prime 2125.
Police investigate shooting outside College Station hookah lounge
Parks across Bryan and College Station brought in hundreds of spectators for the Cowarts Sports...
Softball tournament takes over Bryan-College Station
tx state capitol
Penalties set to increase for drivers who ignore Texas’ Slow Down or Move Over law
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the Halston Apartments in College Station
College Station Police investigate reports of shots fired at Halston Apartments
Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop earlier this week.
Brazos County deputies seize drugs, firearm following traffic stop

Latest News

United Way Baby Bundles
United Way seeks volunteers to put together “Baby Bundles”
Enjoy the warm breeze under the shaded patio and bring your four-legged friend with you, too.
Cool off with a summer cocktail from Another Broken Egg
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - United Way of the Brazos Valley
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Another Broken Egg Cafe