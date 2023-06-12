The summer cocktails at Billy’s Grille & Bar will quench your thirst

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Billy’s Grille & Bar in Downtown Bryan is making a splash with their summer cocktails!

Emily Schulman-Bell with the Queen Theatre shared a couple of drink recipes to whip up at home.

“There are only three ingredients, so you really cannot mess this up at all,” says Schulman-Bell.

The Dark and Stormy:

Glass filled with ice

Pour half the glass with your favorite ginger beer

Add lime juice

Top it off with 2 oz. Spiced Rum

Spiked Cranberry Lemonade:

Glass filled with ice

Pour half the glass with lemonade

Add cranberry cocktail

Top it off with 2 oz. Vodka

The delicious drinks are so easy to make! However, if you want to relax and enjoy a beautifully crafted cocktail you can make your way to Billy’s!

“Yes, have a fabulous cocktail of ours for the summer and we have several to choose from,” says Schulman-Bell. “We have a nice wide variety, so whatever your alcohol choice is, we’ve got something for you! We have the Blushing Whiskey Sour, it’s just so delightful. And my personal favorite, the Black Berry Pineapple Rum.”

And finally, you have to try the Strawberry Basil Margarita, frozen or on the rocks. Schulman-Bell’s preference is on the rocks.

And don’t forget, Billy’s has an extensive food menu to enjoy!

Right now, you can get any of burger and a domestic beer of your choice for $9.99.

Stop by Billy’s at 100 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan and enjoy!

Billy’s Grille & Bar Hours:

Monday - Thursday 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Friday 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Sunday 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

