Szabo Named Back-to-Back ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis associate head coach Jordan Szabo was awarded back-to-back Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Assistant Coach of the Year honors, the organization announced Monday.

Szabo just concluded his sixth season with the women’s tennis team and during that time they have reached incredible heights. He helped the program claim two consecutive undefeated SEC regular season titles, an SEC Tournament title and reached back-to-back NCAA quarterfinals.

“I am so happy for Coach Szabo to once again be recognized as the national assistant coach of the year,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “Jordan’s work ethic and desire to be the best at his profession is truly remarkable and he is so deserving of this prestigious award.”

During his time as a coach of the women’s tennis team, Szabo has been awarded ITA Texas Region Assistant Coach of the Year three times (2019, 2022 and 2023). Following the last two historic seasons for the program he was awarded his second straight ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

