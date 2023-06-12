Tim Harkrider named lone finalist for College Station ISD Superintendent

COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD has announced Dr. Tim Harkrider as its lone finalist for the superintendent position.

The unanimous decision was made by the board of trustees at a special meeting on Monday. College Station ISD Board President, Jeff Horak said the search for the district’s next superintendent started back in March. Out of 48 applications Harkrider was selected. For nine years Harkrider has served as the superintendent of Willis ISD.

Horak said the upcoming bond election with the August deadline played a factor in who they looked for as they narrowed down the finalist.

“We wanted to look at how’s that going to play into our next superintendent and what is he or she going to be able to do as we move through that process,” Horak said. “When the next superintendent comes in in July that time period is pretty crunched down.”

When examining candidates Horak said they noticed Harkrider’s recent success with bonds while superintendent of Willis ISD.

“We asked all our candidates that and got the feel of who is going to be able to relate to our community and our stakeholders and make sure we can get our message out about what is College Station ISD needing and present that and show that picture and paint that picture for our stakeholders,” Hoarak said.

With a new superintendent on the way, Horak said the district expects Harkrider to evaluate the College Station ISD systems and its strategic design plan.

“Just get an idea of what he’s done and maybe that outside-the-box thinking,” Horak said. “First time in 16 years that College Station ISD has brought in a superintendent from outside. So we are looking forward to seeing what else is outside the city limits and what we might be missing out on.”

Harkrider said the values that College Station ISD has for its students and staff allow for everything that he does and plans to do.

“Every decision we make, every dollar we spend is about kids and about our staff members to create the best education experience we can,” Harkrider said. “I’ve been in the Region 6 area for the last 11 years, so I’m very much aware of College Station, the reputation, and the great product they’ve done over the last several years.”

When he officially takes office Harkrider said he plans to start off by listening and learning the values of College Station.

“What are our initiatives, what are our focuses, what are the plans for the team that we need to address for this coming year, what are we doing well, and where do we think we need to get better,” Harkrider said. “I’m on campuses every day. I like to be out and about and I like to be around my staff.”

By state law, a finalist for the superintendent position must complete a 21-day waiting period before officially being named the superintendent of schools.

Harkrider was named Texas Association of School Boards Region 6 Superintendent of the Year in 2018 and was one of five finalists in the state competition. In addition, he earned the 2019-2020 Empowered Superintendent award from the K-12 Chief Technology Officer Council for his work to advance meaningful use of technology in classrooms.

Under Harkrider’s leadership, Willis ISD has made gains academically and increased index scores in more than 50% of the areas rated by the TEA each year since 2016.

Harkrider has led Willis ISD through a tremendous amount of growth with the passage of bond packages in 2015 ($109.5 million), 2020 ($100.15 million), and 2022 ($143 million).

Before being named Superintendent, Harkrider served as the Willis High School Principal from 2012 to 2013. Before that, he spent five years as the campus principal at Reagan Middle School and a year as principal at Dickinson Elementary, both in Grand Prairie ISD.

Harkrider started his career in education as a teacher and baseball coach, serving stints in Mt. Enterprise ISD, Union Grove ISD, Pine Tree ISD, Kilgore ISD, and White Settlement ISD.

After earning All-Southwest Conference honors in 1992 and 1993 as a shortstop for the University of Texas baseball team, Harkrider was selected in the 8th round of the Major League Baseball draft in 1993. He spent four years playing professional baseball before an injury ended his career.

He earned his Bachelor of Science from Stephen F. Austin State University, his Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas at Arlington, and his Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from Sam Houston State University.

Harkrider and his wife, Toni, have three children: Dylan (25), Reece (21), and Meredith (13).

