Treat of the Day: Hands-on robotics learning program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Intermediate students recently participated in Texas A&M University’s Multidisciplinary Engineering Technology program robotics competition.

The competition was a 14-week course held at Oakwood Intermediate School in College Station.

The program was based on Lego Education Academy’s STEM approach and focused on robotics construction, programming and testing, according to the university.

“Texas A&M is the only university in the United States that prepares teachers in physical science, math and engineering in collaboration with the College of Engineering,” said Dr. Michael A. de Miranda, dean of the School of Education and Human Development.

