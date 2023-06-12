United Way seeks volunteers to put together “Baby Bundles”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baby Bundles is one of United Way’s premiere programs.

Executive Director, Peggi Goss, stopped by The Three to share how the community can get involved.

“Anytime a baby is born in the Brazos Valley, they should receive from the hospital, baby’s first book, a teething toy and some developmental information. So it’s a really great program,” said Goss.

But now the organization needs help putting these bundles together.

“We are assembling them at SOS Ministries this year and so they are giving us the access to their gym. And we’re going to put about 1500 together all at once,” said Goss.

In order to make that happen, they need volunteers.

“We need about 60 volunteers. So we have a place to register on our website if they’re interested.”

The next event they will be holding is the Day of Action on June 21.

Then, coming up in August, it’s their premiere event for the year-- the tailgate.

The Campaign Kickoff Tailgate will be held at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

Goss says pitching in is one of the greatest things you could do for the community.

“The main thing that we do is we give money to other nonprofits. So we raise money so that we can support nonprofits in a way where we can work collectively. We amplify the impact when we work together. We give $350,000 to nonprofits annually, plus we have a ride to health program where we drive patients to their healthcare appointments using volunteers. And then we have our early literacy program, which we’ve talked about a couple of times here, including the baby bundles. We also give books away at different giveaway events and then we work with the schools to give books to the kids during the school year as well.”

To help United Way of the Brazos Valley, log on to their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.