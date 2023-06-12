Vehicle pursuit that begins in Hearne ends in crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle pursuit that began Sunday night in Hearne ended with a crash in College Station.

The collision involved a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of University Drive and Texas Avenue just before midnight.

Officials on the scene did not share specifics on the chase but several people were seen being taken into custody and law enforcement officers with evidence bags were seen searching the car.

It’s unclear if anyone in the pickup truck was hurt.

We reached out to Hearne Police on Monday who said they would be releasing more details soon.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.