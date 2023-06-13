100° days, dangerous heat index are coming ahead of Father’s Day Weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer officially begins Wednesday, June 21st at 9:58 am. While the vernal equinox signals the start of the hottest days of the year, our mid-June weather is going to resemble something more like the end of July, August, or early September. Not only is the first triple-digit day of the year expected, but the first extended stretch of 100° highs is on the way for the Brazos Valley and much of Texas.

FORECAST HIGHS REACH 100°...AND THEN JUST...DO...NOT...STOP...

Spring’s last gasp has been happening in Texas over the last few days. Fueled by early summer heat and humidity, a spring-like pattern has allowed rounds of severe weather to explode across different parts of Texas since late last week, including in the Brazos Valley. Hail as large as golf balls, tennis balls, and even softballs has been reported across the state over the last 72 hours, alongside wind gusts in excess of 65 to 70mph at times.

High pressure centered over Mexico has left a northwest flow over the Lone Star State, allowing these storms to develop. By the late week and the weekend, the center of this high slides into Texas shutting down the rain and driving up the temperature. Thursday, the first official 100° day is in the forecast for Bryan-College Station. That will start a run of triple-digit heat for the foreseeable future.

Forecast heat index values are expected to reach Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning Criteria over Father's Day weekend (KBTX)

Friday’s forecast high is expected to come within 1° to 2° of the day’s all-time record high of 104°, set 122 years ago in 1901. If the thermometer reaches 103°, it would be the second time for that to happen on June 16th in Bryan-College Station’s recorded history, tying 1934. If the high reaches 102°, it would be the first time for that exact temperature to occur on the day, since records began in 1882. The official reporting thermometer has touched 101° a total of seven times on the 16th day of June.

AS THEY SAY, “IT IS NOT THE HEAT, IT IS THE HUMIDITY!”

“They” are correct in this scenario.

By the time the forecast calls for Easterwood Airport’s thermometer to tip 100° for the first time this season, your skin will tell you it feels like 110° in the afternoon shade! Father’s Day Weekend plans outdoors? Make them happen early in the day if you can. Heat index values -- what it will feel like in the shade is expected to run between 112° and 115° through the heat of the day! That same feels-like temperature is expected well above 100° even after the sun goes down each day through early next week.

There is a high likelihood that the first Heat Advisories of the season are issued for parts or all of the Brazos Valley by or during the weekend. If the forecast holds, the National Weather Service may even issue an Excessive Heat Warning, considering what it is expected to feel like and how big of a shock this will be as we rush into late summer heat. As a reminder, the following thresholds trigger a:

HEAT ADVISORY: When the temperature reaches 103° or hotter and/or the heat index is expected to reach 108° or hotter for several hours

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: When the temperature reaches 105° or hotter and/or the heat index is expected to reach 112° or hotter for several hours

“...BUT THAT IS TEXAS FOR YOU!” -- WELL, NOT REALLY

On average, the first triple-digit day of the year typically pops up around the early part of July for the Brazos Valley. Not totally uncommon by any means to find a few 100° readings in the month of June at all. However, a long 5 to 10-day or more stretch of triple-digit days in mid-June is anything but “typical” -- even for this corner of the world. Heat index values running above 110° and close to 115° for several days are also extremely rare for our area this early in the summer.

Earliest 100° on record in Bryan-College Station: May 27, 1906

1st 100° day recorded in 2022 in Bryan-College Station: June 10th (160 days into the year)

1st 100° day recorded in 2011 in Bryan-College Station: June 5th (164 days into the year)

SUMMER IS GETTING HOTTER IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY

Since 1970, Bryan-College Station, on average, now experiences 42 more above-average days in the months of June, July, and August than it did 50 years ago. What used to be an expected 20 summer days above the 30-year average has now increased to as many as 60 days! That means, on average, Bryan-College Station is now experiencing above-average days for 65% of the summer.

The average temperature -- highs and lows considered -- has also warmed by 3.8°F since 1970. Hotter summers lead to heat-related illness, worsen air quality, and further strain an already strained power grid in the State of Texas.

