Aggieland Pets With A Purpose brings joy to the BCS community

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Pets With A Purpose teams are busy visiting people all over the community.

President of Aggieland Pets With A Purpose, Kit Darling, and her dog, Tempe, stopped by The Three to share more about the organization.

Darling says duos of a pet and owner visit schools, hospitals, care centers and so much more.

APWAP currently has 45 teams serving the community.

This summer, one event will include providing stress relief to counselors for the Mays School of Business.

“The purpose is to brighten peoples’ day. If people haven’t seen pets and are missing their own pet, or if they’re in the hospital,” Darling said.

“If you want us to come visit or if you think you may have a dog that might want to participate, contact us.”

Darling says her family dog, Tempe, is a special dog with a very special name.

“We were fostering her, and she didn’t have a name, so my husband named her ‘Temporary’ and in September, that will be nine years ago.”

APWAP has regularly scheduled visits and special events each month.

For more information visit their website or send an email to information@apwap.org.

