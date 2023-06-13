A&M Consolidated’s Myla Cathey signs with Jennies of University of Central Missouri

Myla has been bowling since the second grade and currently has a 191 average.
Myla has been bowling since the second grade and currently has a 191 average.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At Grand Station Entertainment Monday evening recent A&M Consolidated graduate Myla Cathey signed her National Letter of Intent to join the University of Central Missouri Women’s Bowling team.

Myla has been bowling since the second grade and currently has a 191 average.

When she is not bowling for the Jennies in Warrensburg, she’ll be studying psychology and might double major in communications.

