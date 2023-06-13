Amazon Web Services reports outage affecting websites, utilities

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon Web Services is reporting widespread outages Tuesday afternoon that are affecting many websites and services across the internet.

AWS first reported issues shortly after 3 p.m. Eastern Time, saying providers using their US-EAST-1 servers were experiencing increased error rates and latencies.

Amazon said around 4:40 p.m. they had found the cause of the problem and were starting to see some restoration of service, but that there were still some intermittent issues.

DownDetector.com had received more than 11,000 reports of issues with AWS servers at the peak of the outage.

The Associated Press reports AWS is the market leader in cloud storage, with such big-name customers as Netflix, Coca-Cola and even some government agencies.

AWS is in the midst of a two-day security-focused cloud conference in Anaheim, California, as the company reports slowing business as companies become more concerned about inflation and a possible recession.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX two people were shot at Bonham Park Monday night.
Bryan police seek answers after two people are shot at city park
Hearne police say four people were arrested following a shooting and pursuit Sunday night that...
Four people arrested following vehicle pursuit from Hearne that ended in College Station crash
By state law, a finalist for the superintendent position must complete a 21-day waiting period...
Tim Harkrider named lone finalist for College Station ISD Superintendent
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal ATV accident involving 12-year-old boy
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Tour Guide Kyle Burkwit leads a group on the boat section during a tour of the Lockport Caves...
Passenger recounts fight to breathe after boat capsized in underground water tunnel in New York
Woman dies trying to save teen from falling at national park
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of...
Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off flights, but you have to book soon