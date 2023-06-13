Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal ATV accident involving 12-year-old boy

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV accident that left a 12-year-old boy dead.

According to the Chief Deputy, deputies responded to a report of an ATV crash on private property just before 10 a.m. Monday.

It happened in the 5000 block of County Road 249.

First responders found a 12-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Caldwell. He was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the circumstance and cause of death are under investigation.

“We are holding the family and those affected by this incident in our thoughts and prayers,” said Chief Deputy Garrett Durrenberger in a press release about the incident.

