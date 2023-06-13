Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal ATV accident involving 12-year-old boy

(wdtv)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV accident that left a 12-year-old boy dead.

According to the Chief Deputy, deputies responded to a report of an ATV crash on private property just before 10 a.m. Monday.

It happened in the 5000 block of County Road 249.

First responders found a 12-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Caldwell. He was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the circumstance and cause of death are under investigation.

“We are holding the family and those affected by this incident in our thoughts and prayers,” said Chief Deputy Garrett Durrenberger in a press release about the incident.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX two people were shot at Bonham Park Monday night.
Bryan police seek answers after two people are shot at city park
By state law, a finalist for the superintendent position must complete a 21-day waiting period...
Tim Harkrider named lone finalist for College Station ISD Superintendent
A police pursuit that began in Hearne ended with a crash Sunday night in College Station at...
Four people arrested following vehicle pursuit from Hearne that ended in College Station crash
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
Man charged with murder in Crockett shooting
Man charged with murder in Crockett shooting

Latest News

A police pursuit that began in Hearne ended with a crash Sunday night in College Station at...
Four people arrested following vehicle pursuit from Hearne that ended in College Station crash
The Heart of Texas Networking Group is hosting the benefit Wednesday to support the family of...
Community organizes fundraiser to aid fallen Cameron officer’s family
Uptick in shootings across Bryan-College Station
Businesses & advocates express concerns, frustrations amid increase in violence
Men Making Moves is gearing up for its second annual Backpack Drive on August 5th at the...
Men Making Moves seeking sponsorships, donations for another backpack giveaway in August