Businesses & advocates express concerns, frustrations amid increase in violence

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Business owners and community members in Bryan and College Station are expressing concerns as the number of shootings and shots fired calls in the area become more frequent.

One of the latest incidents took place this weekend outside a hookah lounge on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway.

According to the College Station Police Department, officers were called to Prime 2125 on Texas Ave at Southwest Parkway late Saturday following reports of a large fight that extended into the parking lot around midnight.

Police say multiple gunshots were reported in the parking lot, although the lounge owners claim only one shot was fired.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but lounge owners say that the incident was enough for them to consider closing their business and move back to Houston.

In the past month, shootings and shots fired calls have been reported at several locations across Bryan and College Station.

In mid-May, shots were fired in a College Station apartment complex during a reported fight near the pool. That incident occurred just after midnight in the 1700 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway at The Woodlands Apartments. No injuries were reported, and at last check, no arrests have been made.

Three days later, two individuals were injured in another shooting at a College Station condo.

Police say multiple 911 calls were received around 12:15 a.m. for the sound of gunshots with one call reporting an injured person. Officers arrived at the Woodstock Condominiums on Dartmouth Street and found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

The police subsequently arrested Traevon Blue, 27, of Bryan in connection with the shooting. Blue faces two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The motive for the shooting has not been disclosed, but the police have stated that all parties involved knew each other.

Just last week, an individual was killed at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of S. College Avenue in Bryan. Police say Courtaney Jermaine O’Bryant, 22, of College Station sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

In College Station, two people were shot last at the Bend Apartments on Crescent Pointe Parkway. Both victims were treated at a Bryan & Houston hospital and released.

Additionally, shots were fired outside another apartment complex on Spring Loop Sunday. Again, no one was injured in that incident.

Other recent incidents include shootings and reports of shots fired on Verde Drive, and a quadruple shooting in Downtown Bryan near the 3rd Floor Cantina

On Monday, two people were shot at Bonham Park in Bryan. It happened around 8 p.m. along Russell Drive between Arizona Avenue and Montana Avenue. The two victims were taken to a local hospital but their conditions aren’t known at this time.

We are told no one is in custody and a motive was still being investigated by officers at the scene.

Business owners say these incidents have had a negative impact on their livelihood and community members.

Telia Joseph and her husband Norris, owners of Prime 2125 Hookah Lounge, expressed their concerns about the violence and its effect on the community.

As minority business owners, Telia and Joseph say they brought their business to College Station to provide a fun and exciting place for young adults. However, the recent uptick in violence has overshadowed their intentions and negatively impacted their business despite taking measures like hiring two security guards, restricting large bags, and using handheld metal detectors.

“We could have put this business anywhere, but we brought it back to help our community as black-owned owners,” said Telia.

“Especially this summer, where 18- and 19-year-olds will have a place to go because they don’t have a place to go right now,” Norris added.

Both Telia and Norris Joseph emphasized the need to put an end to the violence witnessed across several neighborhoods, apartment complexes, and nightclubs in the area.

“Seeing this new generation, all they want to do is flash guns, so quick to fight, put down one another. It’s so much. You’re not trying to lift one another or try to help the next person; it’s all about how you can damage them more,” Telia said.

Quinton Samuels, a youth advocate, educator, and founder of Young Men in Unity acknowledged the concerning trend and emphasized the importance of community involvement in youth groups and mentoring young adults on topics like character building, conflict resolution, and integrity.

“Finding out why they’re involved in certain groups, that’s what it is,” said Samuels. “They get tied up with certain groups, and I’m asking them questions, ‘Hey, why are you hanging out with these groups? Do you think that’s the right choice?”

“We can’t cure or solve the entire issue, but if we can get one at a time just to find out what their mindset is, maybe we can start changing it little by little,” Samuels added.

