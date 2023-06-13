College Station city council denies property looking to be rezoned for Middle Housing

This item was unanimously denied.
This item was unanimously denied.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station looked at rezoning property at the corner of Dexter Drive and Holleman Drive Monday.

This item was unanimously denied.

If passed, this would have created the third property in College Station to be rezoned to Middle Housing. The city is working to identify groups of properties that will be rezoned under a city-initiated process. One complaint about the process from a recent Planning and Zoning meeting was the pace at which city-initiated locations were identified. Leaders told staff that city initiatives should be happening first in groups, rather than based on individual lots. Multiple residents spoke in opposition to the rezoning.

The city says its goal is to expand housing options near campus. This change would allow a mix of housing options to include apartments, duplexes and small lot single-family homes. The city is holding public meetings to hear input from residents on proposed areas.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the parking lot of Prime 2125.
Police investigate shooting outside College Station hookah lounge
Parks across Bryan and College Station brought in hundreds of spectators for the Cowarts Sports...
Softball tournament takes over Bryan-College Station
By state law, a finalist for the superintendent position must complete a 21-day waiting period...
Tim Harkrider named lone finalist for College Station ISD Superintendent
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the Halston Apartments in College Station
College Station Police investigate reports of shots fired at Halston Apartments
tx state capitol
Penalties set to increase for drivers who ignore Texas’ Slow Down or Move Over law

Latest News

Men Making Moves is gearing up for its second annual Backpack Drive on August 5th at the...
Men Making Moves seeking sponsorships, donations for another backpack giveaway in August
Forecast heat index values are expected to reach Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning...
100° days, dangerous heat index are coming ahead of Father’s Day Weekend
Residents have been showing up to city meetings for months pressing for answers
Sewerline conversations continue in heated council meeting Monday night
The city council approved multiple items Monday night.
College Station city council takes a look at multiple bond projects in the works, funding approved