College Station city council denies property looking to be rezoned for Middle Housing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station looked at rezoning property at the corner of Dexter Drive and Holleman Drive Monday.

This item was unanimously denied.

If passed, this would have created the third property in College Station to be rezoned to Middle Housing. The city is working to identify groups of properties that will be rezoned under a city-initiated process. One complaint about the process from a recent Planning and Zoning meeting was the pace at which city-initiated locations were identified. Leaders told staff that city initiatives should be happening first in groups, rather than based on individual lots. Multiple residents spoke in opposition to the rezoning.

The city says its goal is to expand housing options near campus. This change would allow a mix of housing options to include apartments, duplexes and small lot single-family homes. The city is holding public meetings to hear input from residents on proposed areas.

