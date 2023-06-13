College Station city council takes a look at multiple bond projects in the works, funding approved

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of presentations and discussions at the College Station City Council meeting Monday night covered current and future projects in the city.

City staff gave one presentation to update work being done on Capital Projects. Updates include land being acquired for College Station Fire Station 7, pickleball and futsal courts in the design stage and Lincoln Center area improvements that are being negotiated and coordinated with work in the area.

Another project that is nearing completion is the widening of Greens Prairie Road. Staff told the council this project is 80% complete and is expected to be complete by the fall. This will widen the existing two lanes into four.

Multiple bond projects were discussed. Larger ones include two different funds, $7 million from obligation bonds and almost $30 million from certificates of obligation. The City Council approved the use of these funds for utility projects such as water, wastewater and electric projects.

Other bond projects presented are already in the works. The Council got a look at what some park improvements could look like thanks to $1.3 million in bond funds. These projects include Bee Creek and Central Park Tennis Courts, upgrades to the Bachmann Little League and Senior League buildings as well as a new Central Park Operations shop. All of these items were unanimously approved.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.