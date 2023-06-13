College Station Fire Dept says cause of fire at Pearl Apartments is undetermined

At least 18 people including several children were displaced from their homes.
The fire on Wednesday, June 7th damaged two apartments upstairs and one downstairs.
The fire on Wednesday, June 7th damaged two apartments upstairs and one downstairs.(Image courtesy: College Station Fire Dept)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department says investigators have not been able to figure out what specifically started a fire last week at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey Road but they know it originated inside a bedroom in a second-floor apartment.

A challenge investigators encountered in this case was a lack of information shared by witnesses and not enough evidence collected at the scene to make a solid determination about the cause, said a fire department spokesman.

The fire on Wednesday, June 7th damaged two apartments upstairs and one downstairs.

At least 18 people who lived in those three apartments were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up to assist some of the families affected.

Fundraiser for the Best family, two adults and six kids.

Fundraiser for the Smith family, two adults and five kids

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX two people were shot at Bonham Park Monday night.
Bryan police seek answers after two people are shot at city park
Hearne police say four people were arrested following a shooting and pursuit Sunday night that...
Four people arrested following vehicle pursuit from Hearne that ended in College Station crash
By state law, a finalist for the superintendent position must complete a 21-day waiting period...
Tim Harkrider named lone finalist for College Station ISD Superintendent
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal ATV accident involving 12-year-old boy
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

Treat of the Day: BTU Government-in-Action Youth Tour
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Emily Foreman, Legacy Ace Hardware's operations manager, joined BVTM Tuesday to share some...
Find the perfect gift for dad
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - June 13