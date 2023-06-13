College Station Fire Dept says cause of fire at Pearl Apartments is undetermined

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department says investigators have not been able to figure out what specifically started a fire last week at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey Road but they know it originated inside a bedroom in a second-floor apartment.

A challenge investigators encountered in this case was a lack of information shared by witnesses and not enough evidence collected at the scene to make a solid determination about the cause, said a fire department spokesman.

The fire on Wednesday, June 7th damaged two apartments upstairs and one downstairs.

At least 18 people who lived in those three apartments were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up to assist some of the families affected.

