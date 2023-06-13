College Station Police Department holding career fair

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Interested in a career in law enforcement? The College Station Police Department is hiring police officers, police assistants, public safety telecommunicators and animal control officers.

The College Station Police Department is hosting its 2nd annual Career Fair on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Station Police Department, located at 800 Krenek Tap Road in College Station.

Learn more about career opportunities at cstx.gov/police

