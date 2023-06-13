COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Father’s Day is Sunday, so the countdown is on to find the perfect gift for dad. That’s why Emily Foreman with Legacy Ace Hardware in College Station joined BVTM Tuesday to share some ideas.

From outdoor supplies, spices, clothes and camping gear, the store offers a variety of options. Many things are even on sale. Some of the deals include:

$100 off the Weber Indigo Genesis SA-E-325s Gas Grill. This also comes with a free crafted frame kit.

$35 off the 16-inch M18 Fuel Brushless Lithium-Ion Chainsaw.

$350 off the DeWalt 10-Tool Combo Kit.

$79 off the 12-Gallon Craftsman Vacuum.

For the dads who enjoy grilling, there are multiple options in store like the Ironwood Traeger grill. The grill has unique features like its touchscreen and Wi-Fi-enabled controller.

“It’s very versatile,” Foreman said. “If he’s got an older grill he’d like to toss, this is definitely a good entry point for the newer triggers.”

This can go great with a new apron, spices and sauces or outdoor chairs to make the grilling experience even better.

If you’re looking for something small, there are options like Black Rifle Coffee, a power bank solar panel, waterproof Bluetooth speakers and spice shakers. The most popular seller is the Bug-A-Salt 3.0. This is a tool that allows people to use table salt to remove bugs from inside their homes.

You can shop these items and much more in person at 2501 Texas Avenue South in Suite B-100 in College Station. More gift ideas can also be found on the store’s Facebook page.

