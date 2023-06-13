Gearing up for the 25th Annual Hispanic Forum Scholarship Gala

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Hispanic Forum of B/CS is gearing up for its 25th Annual Scholarship Gala on July 17.

The event will include a three-course dinner catered by Buppy’s Catering, a silent auction, a raffle, and live music at the Brazos Center beginning at 6 p.m.

The Hispanic Forum has a goal of awarding $150,000 in scholarships to local graduating seniors this year.

Jaime Cavazos, Public Relations Officer, says tables go fast so he advises you don’t wait until the last minute if you are interested in attending the gala. You can reserve your table on their website.

Proceeds from the event will help local students further their education with technical programs, two-year college, or four-year college.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX two people were shot at Bonham Park Monday night.
Bryan police seek answers after two people are shot at city park
Hearne police say four people were arrested following a shooting and pursuit Sunday night that...
Four people arrested following vehicle pursuit from Hearne that ended in College Station crash
By state law, a finalist for the superintendent position must complete a 21-day waiting period...
Tim Harkrider named lone finalist for College Station ISD Superintendent
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal ATV accident involving 12-year-old boy
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Brazos County commissioners approved Jacqueline Foster as the new general manager.
New general manager of Brazos County Expo Complex named
Positions available include police officers, police assistants, public safety...
College Station Police Department holding career fair
College Station Police holding career fair