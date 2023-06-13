Gearing up for the 25th Annual Hispanic Forum Scholarship Gala

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Hispanic Forum of B/CS is gearing up for its 25th Annual Scholarship Gala on July 17.

The event will include a three-course dinner catered by Buppy’s Catering, a silent auction, a raffle, and live music at the Brazos Center beginning at 6 p.m.

The Hispanic Forum has a goal of awarding $150,000 in scholarships to local graduating seniors this year.

Jaime Cavazos, Public Relations Officer, says tables go fast so he advises you don’t wait until the last minute if you are interested in attending the gala. You can reserve your table on their website.

Proceeds from the event will help local students further their education with technical programs, two-year college, or four-year college.

