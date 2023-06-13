Hit the bullseye with this fun, full body workout

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Skip the gym and hit the bullseye with a fun, full-body workout.

Experts say axe throwing works your core, lats, shoulders, and arm muscles.

“What we have found is that there’s a lot of activity in throwing an axe and a lot of times people miss and they have bend down and pick up the axe. Of course, this is not what they want to do, but it really gives you the full body workout, so to speak,” BCS Axe House Owner, Jes Linne, said.

Axe throwing is a great alternative to a regular day at the gym.

“If you’re here for an hour, you’re probably throwing 100 throws. It’s good for cardio and overall physical activity,” Linne said.

Axe throwing is good for your physical health and helps you relieve stress. Plus, it’s fun!

“It’s great social opportunity with family or friends to bond. It’s great for team building, corporate events, Christmas parties, bachelorette parties, bachelor parties, birthday parties and we’ve hosted them all,” Linne said.

Linne says the best part of axe throwing is the competition.

“We find that there’s a tremendous amount of competition between husband and wife, boyfriend and girlfriends and especially between kids and their parents,” he said.

For International Axe Throwing Day, BCS Axe House is offering 50% off the first hour of axe throwing all night long.

“If we’re too busy and you have to wait, sit at the bar, have a cocktail, throw darts, play shuffleboard or play giant Jenga,” Linne said.

