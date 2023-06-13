Hot Homes: Two-story cottage with amenities to enhance your living experience

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this 2-bed, 2-story cottage in College Station.

The home is located in the Woodlands complex near Hwy 2818 across from the H-E-B.

“It’s a huge complex, these are the cottages so they’re very individual and more customized. You can see how sweet they are with a front porch and it’s just one of the favorite places to live for students in College Station,” Ruffino said.

The home combines a contemporary style with comfort and provides an abundance of amenities to enhance your living experience.

The home has been updated with new central air and heat, new flooring, and new granite countertops.

HOA dues include cable and internet, amenities include a resort-style pool with a sun deck, a fitness room with a weight room, a sand volleyball court, a tennis court, and a basketball court.

The Texas A&M bus route is within walking distance.

This beautiful home is located at 1725 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S.

You can see more of this home here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.