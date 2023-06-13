Bryan PD: two people shot at Bonham Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX two people were shot at Bonham Park in Bryan Monday night.

Russell Drive is blocked off between Arizona Avenue and Montana Avenue while police investigate.

We are told no one is in custody at this time.

No word yet on the victims’ conditions.

As we learn more, we will update this story.

🔴SHOTS FIRED: I’ve had several people reach out to say shots were heard at Bonham Park in Bryan. Lots of police on scene. Working to confirm details.



📸: JoAnna Rhodes pic.twitter.com/j1REsJTkOg — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) June 13, 2023

