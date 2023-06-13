Bryan PD: two people shot at Bonham Park

Large police presence at Bonham Park in Bryan.
Large police presence at Bonham Park in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith and Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX two people were shot at Bonham Park in Bryan Monday night.

Russell Drive is blocked off between Arizona Avenue and Montana Avenue while police investigate.

We are told no one is in custody at this time.

No word yet on the victims’ conditions.

As we learn more, we will update this story.

