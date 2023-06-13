Learn more about being a mentor to Brazos Valley youth at the Big Brothers, Big Sisters upcoming mixer

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley is hosting its ‘Why Mentor?’ Mixer On June 22.

The event allows the community to discover the impact that the mentors have on the youth of the Brazos Valley.

Staff and board members will be present to help answer questions and discuss why becoming a Big Brother/Sister is a great opportunity to benefit the community.

They are in search of “Bigs” as some kids are waiting to be matched.

Bigs provide encouragement, friendship, guidance, and support to children in need of a positive and caring adult role model in their life.

The mixer event runs from 6:30-9 p.m. at Yesterday’s Bar & Grill on June 22.

The first 20 people to arrive and provide their email can enjoy a free drink.

