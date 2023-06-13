Men Making Moves seeking sponsorships, donations for another backpack giveaway in August

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A local non-profit organization that recently provided another round of scholarships to students in Navasota is ready to share more blessings with families in August.

Men Making Moves is gearing up for its second annual Backpack Drive on August 5th at the Navasota High School parking lot for students in all grades, regardless of where they reside.

“We will provide each student with a backpack that consists of t-shirts, socks, underwear, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, soap, and body wash,” said President Earnest Jefferson.

Last year the organization provided more than 600 backpacks to area students from across the region and this year they want to do more but they are still in need of several items and donations.

Supplies at the backpack drive will be available to anyone who shows up until they’re gone.

The non-profit has a solid track record of showing generosity by hosting several giveaways for kids.

In addition to prom raffles and community events, last Christmas the organization gave out more than 300 bicycles to kids from across the Brazos Valley.

In 2022, Men Making Moves provided five NISD students with $1,000 scholarships, and this year they did it again. Five more students were recipients of scholarships.

Last year KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers presented Earnest Jefferson with a Be Remarkable award.

“Seeing a need for energetic, nonprofit work in this area, we formed our organization to provide an avenue for our young men and women. We take pride in giving back to the community and want to give all thanks to the helping hands of this amazing community,” said Jefferson.

If you’d like to help the organization with its backpack drive, click here or you can make a financial contribution through VENMO.

“We are here to help mentor and develop our young men and women to provide them with positive goals. This includes leadership, life skills, support, discipline, and teamwork,” said Jefferson. “We mobilize our teams of volunteers to make a real difference. Join us and see what can be accomplished when you get an impassioned team to help make a change.”

