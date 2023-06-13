New general manager of Brazos County Expo Complex named

Brazos County commissioners approved Jacqueline Foster as the new general manager.
Brazos County commissioners approved Jacqueline Foster as the new general manager.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is a new leader of the Brazos County Expo Complex and Brazos Valley Fair.

Brazos County commissioners approved Jacqueline Foster as the new general manager.

She has served as the interim general manager since November 2022. She has worked in several roles since she started at the complex in 2013, including event coordinator and marketing and sales manager.

County Judge Duane Peters says Foster has shown dedication during her time at the complex.

“I am confident she will continue to lead the hard-working staff with excellence,” Judge Peters said in a press release.

