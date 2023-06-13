Senator Todd Young offers up Hoosier State confections at Senate candy desk

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Todd Young (R-IN) is now taking on a sweet Senate tradition as the new host of the chamber’s candy desk.

“The Senate Candy Desk is is the best thing going on in Congress right now. It’s a long standing tradition. It was actually a U.S. senator from California in the mid-sixties. He came to the U.S. Senate and he started stashing his desk full of hard candies and chocolates and other senators would pick from it,” said Sen. Young.

The senator took over the candy desk from former Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) and is now responsible making sure it is stocked with sweets from all across the Hoosier State state including gummy candy, rock candy, chocolate, jelly beans and more.

The candies offered include:

  • Assorted Gummi Products from Albanese Confectionery Group in Merrillville
  • Chocolate Bars from DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Fort Wayne
  • Red Hots from Schimpff’s Confectionary in Jeffersonville
  • Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy from New Albany Sugar Shoppe in New Albany
  • Sour Punch Straws from The Sweet Tooth in Munster
  • Caramels from Kraft in Kendallville
  • Jumbo jelly beans/chocolate covered jelly beans from Wakarusa Dime Store in Wakarusa
  • Buckeyes from Mr. Fudge’s Confectionary in Metamora
  • Mini Chocolate Bars from Endangered Species Chocolate in Indianapolis
  • Rock Crystal Candy Sticks from Squire Boone Village in New Albany
  • Chocolate covered popcorn from South Bend Chocolate Company in South Bend
  • Red Vines, Sour Punch Straws, Torrie & Howard Organic Candy Chews from American Licorice Company in La Porte

The candy in the desk is from companies that that all volunteered to donate it.

Senator Young said that the desk is a great way to highlight some of Indiana’s best confections while also offering a sweet break for him and colleagues from both sides of the aisle.

“I saw an opportunity for the Hoosier State to once again highlight our wares and put a smile on the face of my colleagues. Republican, Democrat. It doesn’t matter, as long as they have a sweet tooth, which I’m finding out is most U.S. senators,” he said.

