This C&J Barbeque side of the month is a fiesta for your taste buds

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s June which means there is a new side of the month at C&J Barbeque.

This month is Fiesta Corn Salad.

“I don’t really know what makes it fiesta. I think it’s because we char the corn. I think that’s the defining moment when something becomes a fiesta,” Owner, Justin Manning, joked.

The Fiesta Corn Salad is made with fresh ingredients.

“We want to keep it light, so that’s exactly what we did. You know nothing cooked, nothing sautéed. So we char up some corn and then we dump in some red onion and tomato. We peel cucumber and de-seed it. Add some jalapenos for a bit of spice. Then, some green onion and some feta cheese,” Manning explained.

Once the ingredients are mixed together in a large bowl, Manning adds a little light honey mustard dressing and mixes the ingredients around one more time to evenly coat the entire dish.

“Now you’re just going to let that sit for maybe 30 minutes, let all the flavors mingle. This is really easy because you can prep it ahead of time if you’re going to take you to a party or a Fiesta,” Manning said.

You can stop by any C&J location until the end of June to try the Fiesta Corn Salad for yourself.

