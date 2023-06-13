Treat of the Day: BTU Government-in-Action Youth Tour
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BTU Government-in-Action Youth Tour is underway.
Each year, BTU proudly sends some of the area’s best students to Washington D.C., to represent our community.
The young leaders will spend a week visiting museums, memorials, Arlington National Cemetery, the Supreme Court and many other sites.
The participants are selected each year based on the results of an essay contest, according to BTU.
