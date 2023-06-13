Young girl drowns swimming with family at aquatics center

FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police...
FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police said.(Boggy via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARANSAS, Texas (Gray News) – A young girl drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, according to the Aransas Police Department.

She was from out of town and was swimming in one of the pools at the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center with her family.

Witnesses said lifeguards pulled the child from the water and began performing life-saving measures until emergency personnel could arrive.

Emergency first responders continued CPR and other life-saving efforts while on the way to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

“From us here and part of the Aransas Pass City and public safety family, the girl and her family, along with the lifeguards and those first responders involved, remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Chief Eric Blanchard said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide the child’s exact age but said she was younger than 10 years old.

The Aransas Pass Aquatic Center has a splash pad and water park area, in addition to a swimming pool with diving boards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX two people were shot at Bonham Park Monday night.
Bryan police seek answers after two people are shot at city park
By state law, a finalist for the superintendent position must complete a 21-day waiting period...
Tim Harkrider named lone finalist for College Station ISD Superintendent
A police pursuit that began in Hearne ended with a crash Sunday night in College Station at...
Vehicle pursuit that begins in Hearne ends in crash in College Station
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the Halston Apartments in College Station
College Station Police investigate reports of shots fired at Halston Apartments
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

Dairy farmers struggle to find a home for their products. (WCCO)
Farmers dump thousands of gallons of milk due to oversupply issues
FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in...
AI helped create ‘last Beatles record,’ Paul McCartney says
Dairy farmers struggle to find a home for their products. (WCCO)
Farmers dump gallons of milk due to oversupply issues
Inflation
US consumer inflation eased in May, reflecting a steady slowdown in price pressures
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides