Park earns Golfweek All-America honors
Texas A&M golfer Jennie Park’s strong play during the Aggies’ run to the SEC Championship and the semifinals of the NCAA Championships was recognized with a spot on the Golfweek All-America Second Team, the publication announced today.
Park led the Aggies with a 72.03 stroke average, which ranked as the fifth-best in program history. She also paced the squad with nine top-15 performances and finished in the top 10 five times.
The Carrollton, Texas, native helped lead A&M to its first SEC title since 2015 when she came in ninth in stroke play and went 2-1 during match play, highlighted by a 6&5 victory in her championship match versus Mississippi State. At the NCAA Championships, Park helped the Aggies place seventh in stroke play before eliminating Texas and falling to eventual national champion Wake Forest in match play.
It was the second All-America honor of the season for Park, who was also named to Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-America Second Team.
2022-23 Golfweek All-America Team
First Team
Jenny Bae, Georgia
Zoe Campos, UCLA
Hannah Darling, South Carolina
Charlotte Heath, Florida State
Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest
Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss
Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State
Amanda Sambach, Virginia
Rose Zhang, Stanford
Second Team
Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn, Iowa State
Sadie Englemann, Stanford
Sera Hasegawa, Baylor
Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State
Jennie Park, Texas A&M
Megan Schofill, Auburn
Latanna Stone, LSU
Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest
Crystal Wang, Illinois
Lottie Woad, Florida State
Third Team
Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State
Amari Avery, USC
Laney Frye, Kentucky
Lion Higo, Pepperdine
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Wake Forest
Patricie Mackova, Maryland
Ashley Menne, Arizona State
Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt
Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss
Mirabel Ting, Augusta
Honorable Mention
Carla Bernat, Tulane
Phoebe Brinker, Duke
Jensen Castle, Kentucky
Mathilde Claisse, South Carolina
Annabell Fuller, Florida
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Sophie Guo, Texas
Jo Hua Hung, Georgia
Mackenzie Lee, SMU
Hannah Levi, Mississippi State
Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu, Oregon
Caitlyn Macnab, TCU
Caley McGinty, Ohio State
Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest
Silje Ohma, Baylor
Ashleigh Park, Oregon
Catherine Park, USC
Kelly Sim, Northwestern
Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine
Michelle Zhang, SMU
