Bryan mayor speaks out following a weekend of gun violence

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez spoke out during Tuesday’s council meeting about the rise of gun violence in the area.

Since last weekend, there have been three shootings in both Bryan and College Station. No arrests have been made in these shootings.

One problem police are having is nobody, including witnesses, wants to help them. The mayor says that needs to change.

“If you see something, report it. If you know something, report it. The problems we are having right now is with youth with guns. It’s not the guns that are bad, it’s the person holding the gun, pulling the trigger,” Gutierrez said. “Please, I’m asking on behalf of our council here. Do your part as well and report and make sure the police aren’t there by themselves to do this by themselves cause if everyone is there during a shooting in the middle of a park, and no one sees anything, and no one’s giving them anything, they can’t do their job.”

During the meeting, the mayor honored two officers who were injured during shootings in 2022.

Officer Sarah Popham was honored after she and another person were shot during a domestic matter at a home on Crossing Drive in August.

She helped relay critical information about the suspect who later took his own life.

On December 29, Officer Najee Watson was shot during a traffic stop near Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue.

The suspect was later arrested.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.