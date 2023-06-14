Bryan residents applaud mayor’s efforts to keep College Station’s sewer line out of their neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tuesday’s city council meeting in Bryan was jam-packed with residents voicing their concerns on several issues including a proposed sewer line that residents say would only benefit College Station and at the same time destroy their neighborhood.

Some of those residents also took a moment to defend their mayor following remarks made by a College Station city councilwoman.

“If going through our neighborhood was the only option, we might try to understand why the city of College Station wants to run their sewer line through the city of Bryan,” one Bryan resident said.

Residents have been showing up to meetings in Both Bryan and College Station for months pressing for answers on the proposed project.

College Station is looking at multiple options for the project including a gravity-fed sewer line through the Beverly Estates neighborhood in Bryan or a lift station with updated infrastructure in College Station city limits.

During Monday night’s College Station City Council meeting, Bryan residents didn’t get the answer they were looking for. The council and staff told the group those answers wouldn’t be known until the location is decided.

However, it’s comments from Monday night’s meeting that have residents, even more, fired up.

“We received a reprimand from a few on the College Station city council, which we felt was out of line,” one Bryan resident said.

It’s one comment in particular from College Station Councilwoman Linda Harvell that isn’t sitting well with Bryan residents.

“We have continually changed, becoming more and more proactive. When your mayor goes on the radio and says if this initiative proceeds, it’s going to be a bloody battle. Is that really the way you want to be represented? No. No,” Harvell said.

Residents Tuesday night defended Bryan Mayor Bobby Guttierez and urged the council to continue pushing back on the project.

“I, for one, appreciate Mayor Guttierez for his leadership, support, and his stance on this important matter. He is an outstanding man, an outstanding mayor, and I’m proud to call him my mayor,” one Bryan resident said.

At Monday’s city council meeting in College Station, no final decisions were made about where exactly the proposed sewer line would go.

Tuesday night Mayor Guttierez and councilmembers stated they will continue to do what’s best for Bryan residents and their concerns are being heard and taken seriously.

