BTU warns customers of possible scam
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BTU issued a warning to its customers about scammers Tuesday.
The utility company says people are calling customers and threatening disconnection if they don’t pay for a meter replacement.
BTU says you should not give any personal information out.
They say they will never demand payment or threaten disconnection.
🚨🚨SCAM ALERT 🚨 ￼🚨— Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) June 13, 2023
Scammers are calling customers and threatening disconnection if they do not pay for a meter replacement immediately.
DO NOT give any personal information out. BTU will never demand payment or threaten disconnection. #BTUAlerts
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.