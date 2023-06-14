BTU warns customers of possible scam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BTU issued a warning to its customers about scammers Tuesday.

The utility company says people are calling customers and threatening disconnection if they don’t pay for a meter replacement.

BTU says you should not give any personal information out.

They say they will never demand payment or threaten disconnection.

Scammers are calling customers and threatening disconnection if they do not pay for a meter replacement immediately.



DO NOT give any personal information out. BTU will never demand payment or threaten disconnection. #BTUAlerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) June 13, 2023

