BTU warns customers of possible scam

BTU warns customers of scams(Hope Merritt)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BTU issued a warning to its customers about scammers Tuesday.

The utility company says people are calling customers and threatening disconnection if they don’t pay for a meter replacement.

BTU says you should not give any personal information out.

They say they will never demand payment or threaten disconnection.

