Celebrate Juneteenth with music, performances, parade

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society (BVAAHCS) is inviting the community to celebrate Juneteenth in a variety of ways. The community can expect to have fun while learning the meaning of Juneteenth, according to BVAAHCS member Harold Eaton.

“The importance is to remember our past,” Eaton said. “We weren’t free as long as other people have been on this continent, in fact. Since we’ve gained our freedom, we want to acknowledge that and let everybody know where they started and how they got to be where they are today.”

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. on June 19, 1865. That’s when Union troops traveled to Galveston, Texas to ensure all slaves would be freed. This came over two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

BVAAHCS events to celebrate this history begin Thursday with a Gospel Fest at Neal Recreational Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The organization’s secretary, Kenya Roquemore, said music has always played a vital role in the Black community’s history.

“Music has always been the root of our communication in the fields where they were picking cotton on up through today,” Roquemore said.

The bulk of the organization’s events will be held Saturday starting with the Juneteenth parade. It starts at 10 a.m. at Kemp-Carver Elementary and will end at Sadie Thomas Park. The parade has been happening for 12 years and features many groups and businesses.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has participated in the parade since its start. The chapter’s president, Jessica McElroy, said they look forward to the event every year. This is a great way to interact with many people in the community while learning the significance of the holiday, according to McElroy.

“In order for us to progress as a society, we all need to acknowledge each other’s history, each other’s culture and not just identify the differences but celebrate them,” McElroy said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The Rho Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has participated in the parade for about four years. Members Crystal Grimes and Anita Dorsey said this event is always a reminder of how far the Black community has come.

“For our local chapter, it will encourage us to just think about the true meaning of freedom, especially when it comes to African Americans,” Grimes said. “The Juneteenth parade is going to require us to be present, to be in the now and to be very specific about why we’re here to celebrate it.”

After the parade concludes at Sadie Thomas Park, there will be a celebration with food, kids activities and more from noon to 3 p.m. A Blues Fest will be hosted later in the day from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 21st Street between Bryan Avenue & Main Street in downtown Bryan.

The full schedule of events can be found below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.