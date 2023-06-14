Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Firefighters nominated for Huntsville Item’s Reader’s Choice Awards

CRABB’S PRAIRIE, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s First Responder Salute goes out to a trio of Crabb’s Prairie Firefighters nominated for Reader’s Choice Awards.

Captain Will Wheeler is nominated for Firefighter of the Year. He not only volunteers at Crabb’s Prairie but also works full-time for the Huntsville Fire Department.

Captain Will Wheeler (Crabb's Prairie VFD)

Captain Steve Countz is nominated for Volunteer of the Year. He also works as a police officer for Montgomery ISD and is a part-time firefighter for the Huntsville Fire Department.

Captain Steve Countz (Crabb's Prairie VFD)

Another firefighter is nominated for his work outside of the department.

Firefighter Tim Rushing is nominated for Best Automotive Salesman. He works at a family-owned business in Huntsville called Charlie’s Used Cars.

Firefighter Tim Rushing (Crabb's Prairie VFD)

