Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Firefighters nominated for Huntsville Item’s Reader’s Choice Awards

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CRABB’S PRAIRIE, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s First Responder Salute goes out to a trio of Crabb’s Prairie Firefighters nominated for Reader’s Choice Awards.

Captain Will Wheeler is nominated for Firefighter of the Year. He not only volunteers at Crabb’s Prairie but also works full-time for the Huntsville Fire Department.

Captain Will Wheeler
Captain Will Wheeler(Crabb's Prairie VFD)

Captain Steve Countz is nominated for Volunteer of the Year. He also works as a police officer for Montgomery ISD and is a part-time firefighter for the Huntsville Fire Department.

Captain Steve Countz
Captain Steve Countz(Crabb's Prairie VFD)

Another firefighter is nominated for his work outside of the department.

Firefighter Tim Rushing is nominated for Best Automotive Salesman. He works at a family-owned business in Huntsville called Charlie’s Used Cars.

Firefighter Tim Rushing
Firefighter Tim Rushing(Crabb's Prairie VFD)

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

