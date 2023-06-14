Experts encourage HVAC checks as near-record heat approaches

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a near-record heat warning on the way this weekend, HVAC experts are encouraging residents to be prepared.

2022 was one of the deadliest summers for Texans stuck in the heat and a large percentage of those were people who didn’t have access to air conditioning, according to the Texas Tribune.

Now, KBTX Weather Team has begun adding 100-degree temperatures and higher to this week’s forecast.

R.M. Mullinix Technician, Shelby Kuklies says this is the time to make sure those cooling systems are getting checked.

“The best thing to do is have it checked out regularly for routine maintenance,” He said. “That’s when we would typically discover a lot of those underlying issues that lead to the expensive breakdowns. Anytime in mid to late spring into early summer. The sooner we get on it in that time frame, the better because we’re just gonna get busier and busier as the time goes on.”

Kuklies says the best way to make sure your unit is running properly is to set a temperature you’re comfortable with, and if it’s not keeping it cool enough it’s time to call a technician. He also encouraged anyone with a newer HVAC system to ensure there is a surge protector to prevent any damage from the energy grid.

