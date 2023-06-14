Experts feeling confident power grid will hold up during the summer

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 13, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The power grid is hoping to keep things cool during the summertime.

According to experts, they aren’t expecting any problems to take place with residents with keeping the lights on and the A/C running.

Thomas Overbye, Director of the Smart Grid Center at Texas A&M University, says adjustments have been made and crews are prepared to fix the worse possible situations.

“If the situation is as expected, the generators have had their maintenance done and we’ve planned out pretty well different scenarios,” said Overbye.

Compared to how the grid responded to the major winter storm in 2022 and the multiple requests to conserve energy in 2022, Overbye says great progress has been made for this year.

“There are changes in having more generation,” he said. “There are changes in how the grid is operated. There are changes in how the electricity market is being operated.”

