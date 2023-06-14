Heat Advisories issued across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just over a week before the start of summer, the first HEAT ADVISORIES of the calendar year have been issued for the Brazos Valley. A potent heat wave is settling in as we head toward Father’s Day Weekend.

WHAT: A Heat Advisory - Heat index values of 108° or greater

WHO: Milam, Robertson, Leon, Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Austin, Waller, Houston, and Montgomery Counties.

WHEN: Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Austin, Waller, Houston, and Montgomery Counties - Wednesday 1pm-7pm

Lee, Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties - Wednesday 1pm- Thursday 8pm

UPDATE: Just about ALL of the Brazos Valley now falls under a 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗬 Wednesday

• Milam, Robertson, Leon Counties continues through Thursday

• Likely to see these re-issued again for all through Thursday

WHAT IS A HEAT ADVISORY

Heat Advisories are highly dependent on the National Weather Service Office that issues them. For the majority of the Brazos Valley, the agency’s office in Houston makes this decision. The criteria they use for Heat Advisory issuance are actual temperatures of 105° or greater and heat index values of 108° or higher for two or more days. However, the heat threshold is slightly different for Lee County, which is under the office in Austin/San Antonio, and Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties, which are under the agency’s office in Fort Worth.

These differences in criteria can cause a bit of confusion and overlap with the advisories issued across the Brazos Valley. This week, regardless of when these advisories begin or end, the entire area should take extra precautions because of the heat.

OKAY, SO HOW HOT IS IT GOING TO GET?

Short answer? Hot enough. A large ridge of high pressure will build into the state of Texas from the southwest. This sets up a dome of heat from far south Texas to central southeast Texas. The Brazos Valley will likely see our first triple-digit day by the end of the workweek, with high temperatures slated for anywhere from 100°-103° on Friday. We don’t look to get below the century mark until late next week.

Heat index values are forecast to be well above the century mark through early next week. (KBTX)

However, these are days when you can’t completely believe what the thermometer says. With consistent south and southeasterly winds in place, moisture from the Gulf will continue to flow into southeast Texas. When you pair that moisture with already extremely hot temperatures, you have to start talking about dangerous heat index values.

By Thursday, it will feel like 114° in the shade, and even warmer out in the sun. Once we surpass a feels-like temperature of 112°, we are teetering on the need for an Excessive Heat Warning.

With these late summer-like conditions in place, the next several days will be ones to practice heat safety! Limiting outdoor activities, wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and taking plenty of breaks are all tips to help keep you and your family cool and safe.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.