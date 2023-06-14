Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say

Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis Roberston was primarily kept in one room of the basement.(Pixabay)
By Alexandra Parker and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Deputies found a man with disabilities dead in the basement his caregivers had kept him locked inside, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Dennis Robertson, 40, required special care and was unable to take care of himself on a regular basis.

Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Roberston was primarily kept in one room of the basement.

They described Roberston’s living conditions as horrific and said this is one of the worst cases of neglect they’ve seen.

Authorities said the door had been modified to lock from the outside to keep Robertson inside.

“It was apparent to investigators that both Hammond and Parker had neglected their duty to care for Mr. Robertson in a manner required by law,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Michael Hammond, 46, and Lauri Parker, 59, were both arrested and charged with neglect of a disabled adult.

Investigators are awaiting a full medical examiner’s autopsy report to assist in determining if additional charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal ATV accident involving 12-year-old boy
Hearne police say four people were arrested following a shooting and pursuit Sunday night that...
Four people arrested following vehicle pursuit from Hearne that ended in College Station crash
Bryan police tell KBTX two people were shot at Bonham Park Monday night.
Bryan police seek answers after two people are shot at city park
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Forecast heat index values are expected to reach Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning...
100° days, dangerous heat index are coming ahead of Father’s Day Weekend

Latest News

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove on Jan. 11, 2006. The Republican-controlled...
Stove wars: Republican-controlled House takes up bills to protect gas stoves
Hazardous heat is possible through the weekend
Heat Advisories issued across the Brazos Valley
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors