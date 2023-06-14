No action taken on new senior center from Bryan City Council

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Senior citizens and advocates voiced their concerns and made their case for a senior center during the Bryan City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Several residents and senior-oriented nonprofits attended the meeting, emphasizing the necessity of a dedicated facility for seniors in Bryan.

Many of those in attendance were from Amigos of the Brazos Valley, a nonprofit organization that has been advocating for local seniors since 2009.

They say while most daily activities in Brazos County are tailored to seniors in College Station, advocates stress the importance of similar programs in Bryan to connect older adults and veterans with vital services that enhance their well-being and independence.

“They need that interaction with their friends, their family, and something to do—to socialize, learn about their benefits, just getting around and having a good meal and playing games and telling their stories,” said Dorothy Hernandez, Founder of Amigos of the Brazos Valley.

”We’re alone, our kids have moved away for jobs,” said Bryan resident Roberta Mayer. “We need to have a place we can be safe and call our own.”

“Just consider something that we need and one day in hopes all of us will be able to utilize,” said Bryan native and volunteer Maggie Montoya Gray

The council did not take any action during Tuesday’s meeting.

