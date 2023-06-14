Protect your biggest assets from the Texas storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As those summer storms roll in, we want you to be prepared.

You can take preventative measures to protect your biggest assets, like your home and business, by getting insurance.

Agency Principal, Bradley Hurt, says now is the time, before hurricane season hits full force.

“You want to have insurance in advance of hurricane season, because as we know, once there’s a hurricane coming, there’s very little we can do. Once a named storm enters the Gulf, most insurance companies put what’s called a moratorium on any new coverage immediately. So you want to make sure you’re protected in advance,” Hurt explained.

He says although rates have increased over the past few years, protecting your assets is worth the cost.

“Even though rates are up, the cost to insure structure or property, equipment, vehicles, whatever it might be, is still going to be significantly less than having to replace it out of pocket if it’s destroyed,” he said.

If you have questions about where to start with your insurance package, Hurt and his team at Service Insurance Group are ready to help.

“You can call us, e-mail us, text us, pop in, it’s whatever is more convenient for you. We’re right here in Bryan. We’re easy to reach, and we’ve been doing this for a long time, so we’d be happy to help,” he said.

