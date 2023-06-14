The Red Cross seeks donations for the summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross says every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.

Rick Kattner, a volunteer with the Red Cross, says the community donations make a difference in saving lives daily.

Red Cross donors are motivated for different reasons.

Kattner started to donate with the Red Cross in 1968. When he found out his infant son was going into heart surgery, he tried to donate with the purpose of giving to his son.

As it turns out, he could not donate to his son because he didn’t have the right blood type, but he realized then how important it was to have all blood types available.

He has now been donating for 30 years.

Kattner says donating is as easy as downloading the RapidPass app on your phone.

“You basically can go in there and set that up and it will actually tell you where the next blood drive is in your area,” said Kattner.

Donors would go to the app to sign up for a blood drive the day before, and then receive a notification reminder to fill out a RapidPass.

The RapidPass is a pre-screening tool for donor information that makes the process much quicker and easier.

Find out if you meet the requirements to donate on their website.

Reach out to the Red Cross for any other information on donating blood at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

