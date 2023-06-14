Scotty’s House offers advice before sending kids to summer camp

Ask questions and talk to your kids before sending them to camp
By Crystal Galny
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer camp can be the best time in a child’s life. But it’s important to remember what questions you should ask before choosing a camp, and what to go over with your children to ensure they have a fun, safe experience.

Advocates from Scotty’s House Child Advocacy Center recommend parents ask camp staff the following questions:

  • What safety trainings do staff and volunteers receive?
  • Are your staff and volunteers trained to recognize and report child abuse and misconduct?
  • Do you perform screenings and criminal background checks on staff and volunteers?
  • What is your policy regarding isolated, one-on-one interactions?
  • How are kids supervised during activities and free time?
  • What are the camp’s security measures?

The following are things parents should talk to kids about before they go to summer camp:

  • Camp Rules
  • Safe vs. Unsafe Touch (body safety)
  • Outdoor Safety
  • Buddy System
  • Secrets aren’t fun, tell someone
  • See something, say something: telling isn’t tattling, find a trusted adult
  • Stranger Danger
  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Know parents’ names and phone numbers, counselor names, camp name and location

For more summer camp safety tips from Scotty’s House, go to their website or find them on Facebook.

