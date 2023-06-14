Scotty’s House offers advice before sending kids to summer camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer camp can be the best time in a child’s life. But it’s important to remember what questions you should ask before choosing a camp, and what to go over with your children to ensure they have a fun, safe experience.

Advocates from Scotty’s House Child Advocacy Center recommend parents ask camp staff the following questions:

What safety trainings do staff and volunteers receive?

Are your staff and volunteers trained to recognize and report child abuse and misconduct?

Do you perform screenings and criminal background checks on staff and volunteers?

What is your policy regarding isolated, one-on-one interactions?

How are kids supervised during activities and free time?

What are the camp’s security measures?

The following are things parents should talk to kids about before they go to summer camp:

Camp Rules

Safe vs. Unsafe Touch (body safety)

Outdoor Safety

Buddy System

Secrets aren’t fun, tell someone

See something, say something: telling isn’t tattling, find a trusted adult

Stranger Danger

Be aware of your surroundings

Know parents’ names and phone numbers, counselor names, camp name and location

