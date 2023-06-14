Texas A&M names new leader of journalism program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A veteran journalist with more than 40 years of experience has been hired to lead Texas A&M’s new journalism program.

Kathleen McElroy, class of ‘81, will oversee the new program.

She says one of her priorities is to build a curriculum that incorporates innovative ways to deliver news.

“A&M is special to me and the opportunity to start a new program is so amazing when so many people think journalism is dead or dying or struggling and here we are at a place where let’s make journalism thrive, let’s put all the innovation that’s going on on this campus, and let’s add it to journalism,” McElroy told KBTX.

McElroy has worked at places like The New York Times, The National, Austin American-Statesman, The Huntsville Item, and The Eagle.

Most recently, she was a professor at the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Texas at Austin.

Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, the interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, says McElroy is the perfect person for this position.

“I think Dr. McElroy is the perfect fit because she’s got an extraordinary career in journalism,” Bermúdez said. “She’s an Aggie so she understands some of the things that make Texas A&M special and how to translate that into training future journalists.”

McElroy graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in broadcast journalism in 1981.

She was the first Aggie selected to the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Hall of Fame.

Texas A&M has selected Kathleen McElroy '81 to lead the university's new journalism program.



McElroy, who brings more than 40 years of professional experience, will lead a renewed effort to prepare the next generation of Aggie journalists: https://t.co/rtkpi6ROoJ pic.twitter.com/wP3XTQdVFD — Texas A&M University 👍 (@TAMU) June 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.