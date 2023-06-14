Treat of the Day: CSPD Assistant Chief graduates from FBI National Academy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Perkins recently graduated from the FBI’s National Academy.

The National Academy class graduated on June 8 in Quantico, Virginia and including men and women from 47 states as well as the District of Columbia.

Law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations and six federal civilian organizations were also part of the graduating class.

