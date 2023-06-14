Twin City Mission to celebrate 60 years at upcoming gala

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is celebrating 60 years of service in the Brazos Valley.

The PEACE, LOVE, & GIVING Anniversary Gala will be held Saturday, August 12 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

There will be a dinner, live & silent auctions, raffle, live music & dancing plus a lot more.

“We are very blessed to be in this community and we want this to be a celebration,” said Dorothy Nevill of Twin City Mission.

Single tickets are $300. Sponsorships are available for the event. Raffle tickets are also available for purchase.

$10,000 Sponsorship Level

Table for 10 with preferred seating

Company/individual name included in the program

Company/individual name displayed on table

Company/individual name included on event website

Company/individual name mentioned on social media platforms

Invitation to VIP cocktail hour

$6,500 Sponsorship Level

Table for 10 with preferred seating

Company/individual name included in the program

Company/individual name mentioned on social media platforms

Company/individual name displayed on table

Invitation to VIP cocktail hour

$3,500 Sponsorship Level

Table for 10 with preferred seating

Company/individual name included in the program

Company/individual name displayed on table

Founded in 1963, Twin City Mission is the oldest private social service agency serving the Brazos Valley. For six decades, Twin City Mission has provided over 28,000 meals and 16,000 nights of shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

The nonprofit also provides services free of cost to survivors of domestic violence and dating violence in all seven counties of the Brazos Valley.

