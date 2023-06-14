Venture West (Of Eden) with this new gallery at the Arts Council

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How many times have you celebrated the beauty of regular, every day life?

Artist Maggie Walker Nelson does just that in her new exhibit “West (Of Eden).”

“Living in the West, living far away from New York or LA, can you be an artist outside of those meccas? I was inspired by my surroundings. In not having anything beautiful to look at, I found my own beauty,” Walker Nelson explained.

Her work is currently being displayed in the main gallery of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

When you step into the gallery, you’ll see the world of the West through Walker Nelson’s eyes as she traveled around to different small towns.

“At the time, I was in school. I like to read classic fiction, and I found John Steinbeck. He writes about regular people with their flaws and their mistakes and their imperfections. And reading his books, I could see those places around me, My work is not about nostalgia. It was about me kind of waiting, you know, kind of paying my dues, learning to paint, going to school. And these were kind of the landmarks that I circled for years as I traveled,” she said.

This is the first time Walker Nelson has seen her entire collection displayed at one time. She says it’s an amazing feeling to have been chosen for this gallery by the Arts Council.

“I’m fairly shy. I always say I paint for the garage, that way I don’t get nervous when I’m making things. I really wanted these to show together, and it’s amazing that there is a space large enough for all 12 to hang. And I get to finally see them all together,” she said.

West (Of Eden) will be on display at the Arts Council until August 5.

