Bryan’s Kaleb Batson teams up to win ACL Doubles National Championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back in 2020 Bryan’s Kaleb Batson become the youngest cornhole professional in the country.

This past weekend he teamed up with his doubles partner Eddie Grinderslev and the duo won the ACL Pro National Championship up in Portland, Oregon.

Kaleb came in second in his singles bracket.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Kaleb. He graduated from Rudder High School last month and this weekend is in Robstown competing in the State Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.