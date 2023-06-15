Capital Title explains the process of doing business across Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buying land is becoming more and more popular, and while the process may seem difficult, Chad Colby from Capital Title said his team is able to ease clients’ concerns through the process.

Colby said that the title company has seen a trend of people buying more rural property.

“They have definitely been doing that, whether they are trying to invest money in land over in Wall Street or they’re trying to move out of the big cities,” Colby said.

“So that’s seen as an increase and transactions where the properties are not located where the clients are, and that’s caused some complications with how title companies are chosen.”

According to Colby, every title company can do business in all 254 counties in Texas. But what sets Capital Title apart is the way they can do business seamlessly in all those counties.

Capital Title has over 100 title plants in Texas and is experienced in dealing with rural properties.

“It’s been great, you know, of course, we’re in a good spot here where investors are trying to get in here,” said Colby. “Whether it’s because of land, whether they’re Aggie parents, or whether it’s investors looking for rental properties so they can still handle the actual title work here, and then of course, we have 102 locations in Texas, so they may be in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and they can still sign in one of our offices so they don’t have to to find their own notary and spend extra money on notary cost. They can get a true closing experience when dealing with us.”

Capital Title will be hosting some continuing education opportunities in September.

“We will have at least one a month in our office,” Colby said.

They will have an event alongside the BCS Association of Realtors full of educational classes, including one on appraisals, followed by a happy hour. Dates and times are still to be determined.

To get in touch with Chad and his team, call the Capital Title office at (979) 383-2200 or e-mail him here.

