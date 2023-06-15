CSPD: Man who left the scene of a car crash, turns himself in a year later

Jovan Gonzales
Jovan Gonzales(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is in custody after he turned himself in following a car incident last year.

According to police paperwork Jovan Gonzales, 22, struck a light pole and flipped his car in September 2022.

Reports say it happened on Highway 6 at Southwest Parkway.

College Station police say when they got to the scene, they found his friend who was a passenger in serious condition on the ground.

Gonzales left the scene of the incident and later visited the hospital to treat his injuries.

Wednesday, police say he turned himself in to authorities and was charged with DWI and Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held on a $32,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Field will play host to a renewed rivalry between Texas A&M University and the University...
Texas A&M and Texas set to renew football rivalry at Kyle Field in 2024
Bryan mayor speaks out following a weekend of gun violence
Bryan mayor speaks out following a weekend of gun violence
An isolated severe weather concern exists for the Northeastern Brazos Valley through the middle...
Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for the northeast Brazos Valley
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Senior citizens and advocates voiced their concerns and made their case for a senior center...
No action taken on new senior center from Bryan City Council

Latest News

Sushi making with Chef Tai Lee
Texas 88th Legislative Session recap and what this means for Central Texans
From The Ground Up: Democrats, Republicans working together during Texas legislative session
Prenatal clinic works to help low income women
The Prenatal Clinic continues to help low income women of the Brazos Valley
Prenatal clinic works to help low income women
The Prenatal Clinic works to help low income women in the Brazos Valley