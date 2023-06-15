CSPD: Man who left the scene of a car crash, turns himself in a year later

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is in custody after he turned himself in following a car incident last year.

According to police paperwork Jovan Gonzales, 22, struck a light pole and flipped his car in September 2022.

Reports say it happened on Highway 6 at Southwest Parkway.

College Station police say when they got to the scene, they found his friend who was a passenger in serious condition on the ground.

Gonzales left the scene of the incident and later visited the hospital to treat his injuries.

Wednesday, police say he turned himself in to authorities and was charged with DWI and Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held on a $32,000 bond.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Officers are working a crash in the area of Earl Rudder and Southwest Pkwy. Southbound Earl Rudder is shut down and all traffic is being diverted to Holleman Dr E. Please avoid the area if possible. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 4, 2022

