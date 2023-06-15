‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - An attorney representing Todd Interests, a Dallas-based firm that acquired the land in and around Fairfield Lake State Park, on Thursday blasted the decision made by a commission of unelected officials to seize the property using eminent domain, and warned Texans that if the state can do this to the Todd Family, it “can happen to any rancher, farmer, or property owner in Texas.”

On June 11, TPWD voted unanimously to use eminent domain to seize the 5,000-acre property that includes Fairfield Lake State Park. The Texas Tribune reported the move came after months of stalled legislative efforts, and failed negotiations to secure the park.

Todd Interests reportedly purchased the property for $110.5 million, and has retained the services of the Carrington Coleman law firm. Todd Interests rejected an offer of $25-million from the state for the property, TPWD previously said.

In 2021, Vistra Energy decided to sell the 5,000 acres of land in Freestone County, including land it had leased to the State of Texas for Fairfield Lake State Park, after the State declined multiple opportunities to purchase the property, said Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman.

WEB Xtra: Monica Latin News Conference in Dallas, Texas on June 15, 2023

Latin said TPWD is taking 1,821 acres previously leased to the State, and an additional 3,200 acres of land and surface water, including water rights, from Todd Interests.

The attorney disputed allegation made by TPWD commissioners that the owners of the property had been non-responsive, or even hostile. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” Latin said.

“The Commission showed no interest in acquiring the park for the citizens of Texas when it had the opportunity,” she said, “Now, they wrongly deflect blame through a series of false statements to the press and the people of Texas about their conduct.”

Latin said Texas Parks and Wildlife requested, and received, an appropriation from the Texas State Legislature for the “proposed acquisition of Fairfield Lake State Park and other strategic state park acquisitions.”

The state agency, according to Latin, specified in its request that the funds “would only be used for acquisitions from willing sellers.”

Latin further said the Legislature rejected “efforts to condemn this very property ... Because that is not the way the State of Texas treats its citizens and its property owners.”

“Last Saturday, the unelected (TPWD) Commission voted to condemn approximately 5,000 acres - three times as much land as the former State Park, and every inch acquired by the Todd family,” Latin said.

“The Commission stated that the use of eminent domain is ‘extraordinary,’ ‘unusual,’ and reserved ‘for the rarest and most unique circumstances.’ But the only extraordinary, unusual, or unique circumstance here is an unelected group of commissioners’ irresponsible use of power to deprive private landowners of their rights, to accomplish by force an outcome not supported by the Texas Legislature,” she said.

“If the Commission can do this to the Todd family, they can do it to any rancher, farmer, or property owner in Texas. We hope incoming Commission leadership will see the disastrous precedent this decision would set, and the dangerous message its actions send to all Texans.”

